Subscribe
NBA

Report: Knicks F Julius Randle (ankle) out for Game 1

By
Field Level Media
Apr 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is helped to his feet in the second quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are expected to be without leading scorer Julius Randle on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the visiting Miami Heat

The All-Star forward aggravated a left ankle injury late in the first half of New York's clinching Game 5 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He left the game and later returned to the bench in street clothes.

Randle missed the last five games of the regular season with the injury but returned to average 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games against the Cavaliers.

Randle, 28, averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 77 games (all starts) in 2022-23, his fourth season with the Knicks and ninth in the league. He was named an All-Star for the second time, the first coming in 2020-21 in his breakout season for New York

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night, also at Madison Square Garden.

--Field Level Media