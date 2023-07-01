Report: Knicks to sign Donte DiVincenzo for 4-years, $50M

The New York Knicks are signing Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year $50 million contract, his agent told ESPN

The NBA champion is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 assists and a career-high 39.7% from 3-point range for the Golden State Warriors. In his 273 career games (127 starts), DiVincenzo has primarily been utilized as a sixth man.

It's starting to look a lot like the Villanova Knicks

Signing with the Knicks, DiVincenzo reunites with his former college teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Hart exercised his $12.9 million option for the 2023-2024 season to stay with the Knicks on Thursday, according to ESPN. The trio won a National Championship together at Villanova in 2016

DiVincenzo adds to the Knicks' deep guard rotation. He'll join a backcourt that already features Brunson, Hart, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Miles McBride

The Knicks made another move Saturday by trading former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, according to a report from ESPN. The Knicks got two future second-round picks in return for Toppin

Toppin played in 201 games for the Knicks (15 starts) averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds

--Field Level Media