NBA

Report: Lakers, Anthony Davis reach record $186M extension

By
Field Level Media
May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the fourth quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a three-year, $186 million deal extension through the 2027-28 season, ESPN reported on Friday

The deal averages $62 million per season, making it the richest annual salary in league history

Davis became eligible to sign an extension on Friday and the Lakers quickly locked up the eight-time All-Star power forward

Despite Davis' lack of durability during his four-year tenure with the Lakers, the team had no qualms making the rich deal

Davis, 30, signed a five-year, $189.9 million contract with the Lakers ahead of the 2020-21 season. He is owed $40.6 million for the upcoming season and $43.2 million for 2024-25

Signing Davis to an extension now gives the Lakers one star to build around, given the probability that 38-year-old LeBron James doesn't have a long future with the team

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft

In 660 career games (653 starts) with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-19) and the Lakers, Davis has averages of 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points and a career-high 12.5 rebounds per game in 56 games (54 starts)

He never has played a full season with the Lakers, slowed by a variety of injuries. The 62 games he played in 2019-20 are his Los Angeles high

Davis is a four-time All-NBA first team and two-time All-Defensive first-team selection

