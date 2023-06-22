Report: Lakers, Pacers swap 2nd-round draft picks

The Los Angeles Lakers moved up in Thursday night's second round, acquiring Indiana's 40th pick in exchange for No. 47 and cash, ESPN reported

The Lakers also pick 17th in the first round

The Pacers trade away the No. 40 pick after acquiring it from the Denver Nuggets earlier this week in exchange for their picks at No. 29 and 32

Advertisement

Indiana now has two picks in the first round -- Nos. 7 and 26 -- and two picks in the second round - Nos. 47 and 55.

The Pacers also picked up a 2024 first-round pick from Denver

--Field Level Media