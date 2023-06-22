Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Lakers, Pacers swap 2nd-round draft picks

By
Field Level Media
May 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham speaks in a press conference before game two against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers moved up in Thursday night's second round, acquiring Indiana's 40th pick in exchange for No. 47 and cash, ESPN reported

The Lakers also pick 17th in the first round

The Pacers trade away the No. 40 pick after acquiring it from the Denver Nuggets earlier this week in exchange for their picks at No. 29 and 32

Indiana now has two picks in the first round -- Nos. 7 and 26 -- and two picks in the second round - Nos. 47 and 55.

The Pacers also picked up a 2024 first-round pick from Denver

--Field Level Media

