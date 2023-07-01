Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Lakers signing C Jaxson Hayes to 2-year deal

Field Level Media
Apr 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) reacts to making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in agreement with free agent center Jaxson Hayes on a two-year deal, ESPN reported Saturday

Hayes, 23, will have a player option on the second year of the deal, per ESPN. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-11 Hayes averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 47 games (two starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022-23.

Hayes appeared in 241 games (47 starts) and averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in four seasons with the Pelicans. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

It continues a busy start to free agency for the Lakers, who reached deals Friday with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish

--Field Level Media