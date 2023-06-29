Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Lakers to let Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley walk

By
Field Level Media
May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (5) warms up prior to game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will decline their team option on guard Malik Beasley and waive center Mo Bamba, ESPN reported Thursday

The moves will allow the Lakers to remain below the $172 million threshold, per the report. Beasley's option was for $16.52 million

The Lakers are mulling new contracts for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell, and have been linked to free agent Bruce Brown

The Lakers are open to bringing back either player -- or both -- on restructured deals, per the report. As it stands, Beasley and Bamba will become unrestricted free agents

The Lakers acquired Beasley from the Utah Jazz in a February three-team trade that included Russell Westbrook. Beasley went on to average 11.1 points in 26 games (14 starts) for the Lakers. He averaged 12.7 points in 81 games overall between the teams

Beasley, 26, has averaged 10.8 points over 417 career games (114 starts) with four teams, including the Denver Nuggets (2016-20). He was selected No. 19 overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 draft.

The Lakers acquired Bamba from the Orlando Magic in February as part of a four-team trade. He played in just nine games for the Lakers, averaging 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Bamba, 25, has averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 275 career games (82 starts) with the Magic and Lakers

--Field Level Media