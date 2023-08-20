Report: LB Myles Jack to retire, two weeks after joining Eagles

Linebacker Myles Jack informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring, NFL Network reported on Sunday morning.

Jack, who turns 28 on Sept. 3, signed with the Eagles two weeks ago after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

He played 29 snaps on defense and three on special teams during the Eagles' 18-18 tie against the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Thursday. He entered the game for the first time in the second half.

Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-21) before recording 104 tackles in 15 games (13 starts) with the Steelers.

Advertisement Advertisement

He totaled 617 tackles (22 for loss), 6.5 sacks and three interceptions in 103 career games (95 starts) since being selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media