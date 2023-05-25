Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly played "the last few months" with a torn tendon in his foot that could require surgery this summer

The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania delivered that report on Thursday in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'm told he's re-evaluating that foot," Charania said. "It's very possible he might need surgery on that foot that could sideline him for two months."

James, 38, just completed his 20th NBA season when his Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. In 16 playoff starts, he averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 38.7 minutes

He was listed on the injury report throughout the postseason with right foot soreness, but did not miss any games.

James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the 2022-23 season, earning his 19th All-Star selection and averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games (54 starts).

Following Monday's season-ending Game 4 loss to Denver, James told ESPN he heard a "pop" when he injured his foot in a Feb. 26 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

"I'm going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed, and go from there," James said Monday. "We'll see what happens."

James also said he would consider retirement this offseason. On Thursday, Charania said he "fully expect(s) him to play next season."

--Field Level Media