Report: Lions agree to deal with CB Cam Sutton

Cornerback help is on the way for the Detroit Lions, who agreed to terms Monday with free agent Cam Sutton on a reported three-year, $33 million contract.

Contracts can become official Wednesday, the start of the 2023 league year.

The Lions were 30th in the NFL against the pass last season, allowing 4,179 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Head coach Dan Campbell said competitiveness and understanding of coverage would be priorities in the secondary in free agency and the draft.

Sutton, a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017, has been a steady cover man for the Pittsburgh Steelers since entering the NFL. He was sixth in the league in passes defensed last season and started 15 games in 2022.

Sutton rates higher than some free agent cornerbacks on the market because of his ability to play slot receivers or cover the boundary.

According to NFL Network, the contract with the Lions includes $22.5 million due at signing.

Sutton, 28, collected eight interceptions, 38 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and 168 tackles in 84 games (39 starts) with Pittsburgh.

