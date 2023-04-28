Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Lions fielding trade calls for RB D'Andre Swift

By
Field Level Media
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions running back D&#39;Andre Swift (32) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions began receiving trade calls about D'Andre Swift after drafting fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round on Thursday night, ESPN reported Friday

The Lions surprisingly selected the Alabama rusher with the No. 12 overall pick, much higher than most projections after just one season with the Crimson Tide

Swift's representatives have been in contact with Lions officials about finding a trade partner, per the report

Swift, 24, was Detroit's second-round selection (35th overall) in 2020. He has gained 2,878 yards from scrimmage and scored 25 touchdowns in 40 games (16 starts) through his first three seasons.

Last season, Swift finished second on the team with 542 rushing yards behind Jamaal Williams, who signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in March.

Swift has rushed 364 times for 1,680 yards (4.6-yard average) and 18 touchdowns and caught 156 passes for 1,198 yards and seven scores.

Gibbs, 21, rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and added 44 receptions for 444 yards and three TDs in 12 games for Alabama in 2022. He spent the previous two seasons at Georgia Tech.

--Field Level Media