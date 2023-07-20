Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Lions releasing K Michael Badgley

Field Level Media
Detroit Lions place kicker Michael Badgley (17) during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
The Detroit Lions are releasing kicker Michael Badgley, NFL Network reported on Thursday

Badgley, 27, kicked in one game with the Chicago Bears last season and 12 more with Detroit. He re-signed in March with the Lions, who also traded for Riley Patterson and signed fellow kicker John Parker Romo

Badgley made 24 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 33 extra-point tries last season. He has converted 94 of 115 field-goal attempts and 155 of 160 extra-point tries in 60 games with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021), Tennessee Titans (2021), Bears (2022) and Lions

Patterson, 23, made 30 of 35 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 PATs last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romo, 25, played last season for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

--Field Level Media