Report: LSU transfer CB Denver Harris faces discipline for role in fight

Cornerback Denver Harris, a former five-star prospect who transferred to LSU this offseason, may be given "time away" from the program over his role in a fight at practice last week, 247Sports reported Tuesday.

Harris was absent from practice Monday and Tuesday, according to reporters in Baton Rouge, La. He was missing from the LSU team photo for the upcoming season, as well.

247Sports reported that Harris had a "pretty big role" in a fight at practice last week and attempted to instigate it further in the locker room.

The fight occurred Aug. 7 and involved punches and players being taken to the ground, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported. Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy were dismissed from practice, and star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. did not play another snap the rest of the day, the report said.

LSU coach Brian Kelly has not addressed Harris' absence but is expected to do so Wednesday.

Despite rumors on social media, Harris has not been dismissed from the program, and his player bio is still available on the LSU football roster online.

Harris began his college career at Texas A&M and was one of three freshmen suspended indefinitely by coach Jimbo Fisher last season for an incident in the locker room at a road game. He did not play again for the Aggies after that.

In five games as a true freshman in 2022, Harris had 14 tackles and three pass breakups.

—Field Level Media