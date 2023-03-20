Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Magic Johnson joins Josh Harris' bid for Commanders

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; ESPN analyst Magic Johnson before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; ESPN analyst Magic Johnson before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is joining billionaire NBA and NHL team owner Josh Harris' bid to purchase the NFL's Washington Commanders, Sportico reported Monday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The NBA x Hypland manga makes our eyes happy
Friday 1:48PM
Grant Hill looks to repeat Team USA's 2004 "success"
Friday 12:48PM

Harris also welcomed Johnson into the fold last season when he made an unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, long embroiled in several controversies and accusations of an abusive work environment and financial improprieties, is looking to fetch $7 billion in a potential sale of the team, Front Office Sports reported last month.

Advertisement

Johnson, the 63-year-old NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers part-owner, is a member of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers and is said to bring "both money and expertise" to the table for Harris' bid.

ESPN reported this month that Washington, D.C., billionaire Mitchell Rales joined Harris' bid as well.

G/O Media may get a commission
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal
24 hour deals
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal

Discover Samsung!
Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales.

Advertisement

Harris is the principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is the general partner of Crystal Palace of the English Premier League in soccer. Rales is the founder of Danaher Corp.

Snyder reportedly has barred Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos from placing a bid on the Commanders. That could clear a path for Harris' group of investors.

Advertisement

Harris lost out to Walmart heir S. Robson "Rob" Walton, like Bezos one of the richest people in the world, in the race to buy the Broncos last year.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL