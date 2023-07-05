Report: Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

Restricted free-agent forward Matisse Thybulle agreed to terms on an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, Turner Sports reported on Wednesday

The Trail Blazers will have an opportunity to match that offer and retain Thybulle, who was acquired by Portland in a multi-team trade in February

Advertisement

Teams officially can't sign free agents until Thursday.

Thybulle, 26, averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 71 games last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers

Advertisement Advertisement

The defensive-minded Thybulle contributed 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists in 267 career games (100 starts) with the 76ers and Trail Blazers

--Field Level Media