MLB

Report: Mets activate LHP Jose Quintana from 60-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park.
Image: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets activated left-hander Jose Quintana from the 60-day injured list on Friday, the New York Post reported

The move was a formality, as Quintana reached his 30-day limit for a rehab assignment. The 34-year-old veteran has been sidelined all season following bone-graft surgery on his ribs in March.

Quintana, 34, signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets in December. The team has not said when he will make his debut, but reports indicated it could happen early next week

Quintana was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in five games (four starts) at three minor-league stops on his rehab assignment. He struck out 16 and walked eight in 15 2/3 innings.

An All-Star in 2016, Quintana is 89-87 with a 3.75 ERA in 315 games (289 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2012-17), Chicago Cubs (2017-20), Los Angeles Angels (2021), San Francisco Giants (2021), Pittsburgh Pirates (2022) and St. Louis Cardinals (2022).

--Field Level Media