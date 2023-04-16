Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Mets call up top INF prospect Brett Baty

Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) throws the ball to first against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Clover Park.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are recalling Brett Baty, their top infield prospect, SNY reported Sunday

The team has not announced the transaction or a corresponding move.

Baty, a third baseman, is the No. 2 prospect in the Mets system and No. 19 overall, per MLB Pipeline

The Mets selected him with the 12th pick of the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft after his senior season at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, where he hit .615 with a nation-leading 19 home runs and 50 RBIs that year

He made his major league debut last Aug. 17 and appeared in 11 games with the Mets, hitting .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 11 games. His season ended that month when he underwent right thumb surgery to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament

Coming out of spring training, Baty opened the season at Triple-A Syracuse. In nine games, he is hitting .400 with five homers, 15 RBIs, seven walks and nine strikeouts.

Baty, 23, also has been working in the outfield and could plug in at designated hitter, too.

--Field Level Media