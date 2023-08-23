MLB

Report: Mets to promote RHP Sean Reid-Foley

By
Field Level Media
Apr 30, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (61) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets right-hander Sean Reid-Foley is expected to return to the majors approximately 15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

MLB.com reported Wednesday that the Mets plan to promote Reid-Foley from Triple-A Syracuse.

Reid-Foley, who turns 28 next week, is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA and one save in 22 appearances (two starts) with three minor-league teams in 2023. He has totaled 33 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Reid-Foley owns a 7-9 record with a 4.66 ERA in 40 career appearances (13 starts) for the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-20) and Mets.

—Field Level Media