Report: Michigan suspending Jim Harbaugh three games

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline during the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan is self-imposing a three-game suspension for football coach Jim Harbaugh to begin this season, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The school is expected to make an announcement on Monday, per the reports.

The suspension would cover three nonconference home games against East Carolina (Sept. 2), UNLV (Sept. 9) and Bowling Green (Sept. 16).

Harbaugh, 59, reportedly reached a deal with the NCAA earlier this summer on a four-game suspension as punishment for recruiting violations and for providing alleged misleading information surrounding those allegations.

Harbaugh has denied that he lied to investigators, claiming he didn't recall details they were requesting around meetings with recruits.

The Wolverines were 13-1 last season and played in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, falling to TCU in the national semifinal game on Dec. 31.

—Field Level Media