Report: MRI for Cowboys' first-round DT Mazi Smith (knee)

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith will have a precautionary MRI on his knee, NFL Network reported
The defensive tackle did not practice Tuesday in Oxnard, Calif., and has been battling tendinitis in training camp
The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith was the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan
Smith, 22, recorded 88 tackles (six for losses) and one fumble recovery in 30 games with the Wolverines
Smith was listed as a backup to starter Johnathan Hankins on the Cowboys' first depth chart released Monday
Dallas opens the preseason at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday
