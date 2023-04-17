Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: NBA in-season tourney to conclude in December

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center.
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, set to debut during the 2023-24 season, will conclude in early December, ESPN reported Monday.

Watch
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Wednesday 6:12PM
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM

The in-season tournament will be played in conjunction with the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, with ESPN's report saying the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals all are set to take place in early December. No specific dates were reported.

Advertisement

Players on the tournament's championship-winning team each are scheduled to receive $500,000 each, with players on the runner-up teams receiving $200,000 each. Players on teams that lose in the quarterfinals are scheduled to earn $100,000, with quarterfinal losers scheduled to earn $50,000 each.

The event's format will include pools of five teams each, with each team playing a member of its pool once, including two games at home and two on the road. The winners of the six pools advance to a single-elimination tournament along with two wild-card teams.

Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The semifinals and finals of the in-season tournament are expected to be played at a neutral site.

The WNBA's in-season tournament, called the Commissioner's Cup, made its debut in 2021. The Seattle Storm won the inaugural event, with the Las Vegas Aces winning in the 2022 season.

Advertisement

The NBA started a play-in tournament in 2020 after the regular-season was completed to determine the final playoff teams of each conference.

The play-in tournament included two teams from each conference to determine a pair of No. 8 seeds, while the last two play-in tournaments included four teams from each conference to determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media