Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: NBA investigating Dejounte Murray for bumping ref

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the second half during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Apr 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the second half during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is investigating Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who appeared to bump and then exchange words with a game official at the end of Sunday's Game 4 home loss to the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN

Watch
Stone Cold suffers identity crisis while filming new show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stomps, flips, and airline etiquette | Worst of the Week
Friday 12:28PM
Abbott Elementary star would love to be Bob Gibson | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Thursday 3:35PM

As Murray was walking off the floor, he appeared to make contact with Gediminas Petraitis and then yell something at him before leaving the court.

Advertisement

Murray, 26, did not speak to reporters after the game, a 129-121 Boston win that gave the Celtics a commanding 3-1 lead in the first round Eastern Conference series.

Murray's fate could come quick; Game 5 will be Tuesday in Boston.

Murray is not new to confrontations with officials. Murray, then with San Antonio, was ejected from a game last season at the Memphis Grizzlies for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee. He was fined $20,000.

Top Image
Tout Image
$50 off
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Disc version
Bundle includes PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarök full game voucher

Advertisement

Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes Sunday. He's averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals through four games in the series.

Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 74 starts this season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media