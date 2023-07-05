Report: NBA's in-season tourney will end in Las Vegas

The NBA's first in-season tournament will conclude with the semifinals and final in Las Vegas, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the final for Dec. 9, and stats from the event, with the exception of the title game, will be included as part of the regular season, per ESPN.

The league will unveil details of the event at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, part of the NBA Con fanfest being held at the site of the league's most visible summer league.

ESPN will conduct a live show for the announcement, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver scheduled to be joined on the broadcast by others including the league's past four No. 1 overall draft picks: the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards.

Some details of the tournament format were previously reported when the National Basketball Players Association agreed to the event as part of a labor deal.

Teams will be separated into six groups, three per conference, not necessarily by division. During group play, each club will have two home games and two road games. The six group winners and two wild cards will advance to the quarterfinals.

Players who are part of the championship team reportedly will get $500,000 apiece.

--Field Level Media