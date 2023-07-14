Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Nets sign Darius Bazley to 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Feb 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (55) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets signed free agent power forward Darius Bazley to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Friday

Bazley, 23, just completed his fourth season in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder sent him to the Suns at the trade deadline, but he played in just seven games for Phoenix after appearing in 36 for the Thunder before the move.

He averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2022-23 after scoring in double digits each of the previous two seasons for Oklahoma City.

In 228 career games (118 starts), the 2019 first-round draft pick has career averages of 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

--Field Level Media