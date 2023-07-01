Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Nets signing G Dennis Smith Jr. to one-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) laughs before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Image: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are signing free agent Dennis Smith Jr. to a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Saturday

The 25-year-old point guard was a "priority" and the "first call" for the Nets this offseason, per the report

Financial terms were not released.

Smith averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 54 games (15 starts) with Charlotte in 2022-23.

He owns career averages of 10.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 270 games (150 starts) with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Hornets

The Mavericks selected Smith with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

--Field Level Media