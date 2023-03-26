Report: NFL owners unlikely to pass roughing-the-passer reviews

The NFL's annual owners meetings are set to kick off this week, with a number of rules change proposals up for review. One such proposal, to make roughing-the-passer penalties reviewable via replay, is unlikely to pass, per a report from NFL.com.

There "does not seem to be enough support" for the rule, a person close to the Competition Committee conversations on the topic told NFL.com.

The proposal, put forth by the Los Angeles Rams, would allow for roughing penalties to be reviewed by officials and/or to be challenged by coaches, similar to the league's short-lived rule on pass interference.

Advertisement

Pass interference was reviewable during the 2019 season following a missed pass interference call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game between the Rams and New Orleans Saints that ultimately helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl.

Other rules to be considered include giving referees more leeway on reviewing fourth down attempts and the ability to consult more freely on penalty enforcement, further penalization for crackback blocks and tripping, personal foul challenges, hip-drop tackles and potential kickoff changes.

Interestingly, the much-rumored and reported evaluation of "quarterback push" plays is not scheduled to be addressed, per a release from NFL communications.

The Philadelphia Eagles had great success running "scrum"-style plays on multiple occasions in 2022 with their physical quarterback Jalen Hurts. On the biggest stage during Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles ran six QB push plays in short-yardage situations.

Advertisement

Such plays were illegal prior to 2006 and have come under criticism.

"It amounts to a rugby scrum," former vice president of officiating Dean Blandino told the 33rd team in February. "The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play."

Advertisement

"I was talking to (Denver Broncos coach) Sean Payton during Sunday's game, and he said we're going to do this every time next season if they don't take it out," Blandino added.

--Field Level Media