The NFL will hold its first supplemental draft since 2019 on July 11, The Athletic reported.

The draft is for players who were not eligible for the regular draft in April but have been declared ineligible (for academic or other reasons) for the upcoming college season.

Players will have to apply with the league office to become eligible for the supplemental draft.

Notable players selected in past supplemental drafts include safety Jalen Thompson (Cardinals, 2019), wide receiver Josh Gordon (Browns, 2012) and quarterback/wideout Terrelle Pryor (Raiders, 2011).

