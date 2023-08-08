Racing

Report: Noah Gragson out at Legacy Motor Club

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 17, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (42) is introduced before the start of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Jul 17, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (42) is introduced before the start of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Legacy Motor Club has parted ways with NASCAR driver Noah Gragson, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Watch
'I was already a success story' says Michael Oher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
August 7, 2023
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023

Per the report, Gragson will not drive for the team for the remainder of the season after he was suspended indefinitely Saturday for what NASCAR termed his "actions on social media."

Advertisement

While those actions were not specified, ESPN reported that a screenshot taken from Gragson's Instagram account showed he had liked a meme that mocked George Floyd. Floyd is the Black man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis in 2020.

ESPN said it was not clear if that post was why Gragson, 25, was suspended.

Whatever it was, Gragson acknowledged in a Twitter post Saturday that his social media activity was improper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," he wrote. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday that German road-course driver Mike Rockenfeller will be at the wheel of Gragson's former No. 42 car for the next two races — the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Sunday) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 20). Legacy Motor Club did not mention Gragson's name in the announcement.

Gragson is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings.

—Field Level Media