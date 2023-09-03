Report: Northwestern to start QB Ben Bryant vs. Rutgers

Ben Bryant will start at quarterback for Northwestern in its season opener at Rutgers on Sunday, ESPN reported.

Bryant previously started at Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati. Last season with the Bearcats, he passed for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Bryant announced his transfer after spring practice with Cincinnati.

At Northwestern, he had been competing primarily with junior Brendan Sullivan, with the two receiving most of the snaps in practice.

Sunday's game will be the head-coaching debut for David Braun, who took over on an interim basis when longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal within the program.

Braun declined to name a quarterback this week.

—Field Level Media