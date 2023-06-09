The draft-pick rich Oklahoma City Thunder are trading 2024 first- and second-round picks and a 2023 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets for a protected 2029 first-round pick, ESPN reported Friday

Under terms of the trade, the Nuggets will receive the 37th pick in the June 22 draft and the lowest of Oklahoma City's first-round picks in 2024, per the report

Denver also has the 40th selection in the upcoming draft. The new NBA collective bargaining agreement has made developing young talent essential for luxury tax reasons.

The advantage of the trade for the Thunder is the ability to spread their draft picks further into the decade. They now have 15 first-round draft selections through 2029, per ESPN

The Thunder also own the No. 12 pick in the 2023 draft

--Field Level Media