Free agent offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn is signing a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network reported on Sunday

Wynn, 27, has struggled to stay healthy since being selected by the New England Patriots with the 23rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in preseason.

Wynn has played in 43 games with the Patriots, including nine in 2022 before he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in December due to a foot injury.

--Field Level Media