Report: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart to start vs. Mercer

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will start Saturday's season opener against FCS foe Mercer in Oxford, Miss., ESPN reported.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin declined to publicly name a starter at the position during the week. The competition was between returning starter Dart and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who has nearly 10,000 career passing yards, 67 touchdowns and a pair of bowl game MVPs to his credit.

Dart threw for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts) last season with Ole Miss. He played in six games with Southern California in 2021 before transferring to the Rebels.

—Field Level Media