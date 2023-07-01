Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Pacers give max extension to Tyrese Haliburton

By
Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Tyrese Haliburton landed a five-year maximum extension from the Indiana Pacers, with the contract due to pay him as much as $260 million, his agents told ESPN late Friday night

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

According to Yahoo Sports, after Haliburton makes $5.8 million in the 2023-24 season to complete his rookie contract, the extension will kick in. The new deal would reach its top value if Haliburton makes All-NBA next season -- something he has yet to do.

The 23-year-old Iowa State product was an All-Star for the first time last season, when he averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

A first-round pick (12th overall) by Sacramento in the 2020 draft, Haliburton played 1 1/2 seasons for the Kings. He was dealt to the Pacers in the February 2022 deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento

In 191 career NBA games (153 starts), Haliburton has averages of 16.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

--Field Level Media