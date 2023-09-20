Report: Pacers willing to discuss trading G Buddy Hield

The Indiana Pacers have begun talks with guard Buddy Hield on a potential trade after failing to extend his contract that expires after the 2023-24 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday citing league sources.

Hield, 30, is in the final year of contract worth $19.2 million and is open to a trade, though no deal is imminent, according to the report.

He started 73 of 80 games last season for the Pacers, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range (288 of 677) and has made more shots from distance (1,381) in the last five seasons than any player in the NBA.

Potentially one of the top free agents after next season, the 6-foot-4 Hield had signed a four-year, $94 million extension when he was with the Sacramento Kings in 2019, according to reports.

The Kings traded Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8, 2022 for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis and a 2023 second-round draft pick which became forward Jordan Walsh of Arkansas.

Hield was the sixth pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans out of Oklahoma. He was dealt to the Kings in February 2017. For his career, Hield averages 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 548 games (369 starts).

