Report: Packers eyed trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

The Green Bay Packers engaged in trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts about running back Jonathan Taylor, ESPN reported Wednesday.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Colts received "significant interest" from two teams, believed now to be the Miami Dolphins and Packers.

No deals came to fruition before the Colts' self-imposed deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the 2021 NFL rushing champion will open the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Taylor, 24, who requested a trade on July 30 over the lack of contract extension talks, is ineligible to play the season's first four games while on the PUP list.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31.

A deal with Green Bay would have brought Taylor back to Wisconsin, where he posted back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons with the Badgers in 2018 and 2019.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns and added 104 catches for 802 yards and three scores in 43 games (41 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2020.

Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are the running backs on the Colts' 53-man roster to open the season.

The Packers have running backs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson on the roster.

—Field Level Media