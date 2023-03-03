Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb underwent ankle surgery

By
Field Level Media
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
Image: Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb recently underwent ankle surgery, NFL Network reported Friday.

The procedure was a cleaning-out and designed to "fix a persisting issue," according to the report.

Cobb is about to come a free agent and it remains unclear if the Packers will pursue retaining him. It may hinge on whether veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, as Rodgers lobbied for the team to sign Cobb for a second tour of duty prior to the 2021 campaign.

Cobb, 32, caught 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (three starts) last season. He injured the ankle in mid-October and was placed on injured reserve before returning to action in Week 11.

Cobb has 625 receptions for 7,585 yards with 53 touchdowns in 155 career games (87 starts) for the Packers (2011-18, 2021-2022), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 when he set career bests of 91 receptions, 1,287 yards and 12 scoring receptions.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL