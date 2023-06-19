Veteran shortstop and former All-Star Jose Iglesias has chosen to opt out of his current contract with the San Diego Padres, MLB.com reported Monday

The Padres were Iglesias' second organization this season, as he began the year with the Miami Marlins after signing a minor league deal in March only to be released upon his request on April 20. He signed another minor league deal, this time with the Padres, as a free agent five days later, but again asked for his release in late May

Days later he rejoined the Padres but has reportedly opted out again after hitting .317 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 28 games at Triple-A El Paso this season

The Cuban-born Iglesias, 33, has played parts of 11 big-league seasons. He owns a career .279 batting average over 1,096 games, hitting .300 or better while playing 100-plus games two times. He racked up 30 or more doubles three times and made the 2015 American League All-Star team with the Detroit Tigers, posting a .300 average that season.

Iglesias hit .288 with a career-high 11 homers in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds, then posted a .373 mark with the Baltimore Orioles the following year in the COVID-shortened campaign.

Iglesias has played for six teams, including the Boston Red Sox (2011-13, 2021), Tigers (2013-18), Reds (2019), Orioles (2020), Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Colorado Rockies (2022)

--Field Level Media