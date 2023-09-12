Report: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn out multiple weeks

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a hamstring strain that will keep him out of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN.

The network reported Tuesday that the injury, which occurred in the first half of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to keep Horn, 23, out multiple weeks.

Veteran Troy Hill came into Sunday's game to replace Horn and reportedly is expected to play in his place again Monday night.

Horn's short career has been marred by injuries. Now in his third season, he missed 18 games over the first two seasons.

In the third game of his rookie season, he suffered a season-ending foot injury. A fractured wrist caused him to miss the last four games of the 2022 season. He also missed portions of OTAs and minicamp this year with foot and hand injuries.

Horn had a successful 2022 season in the 13 games played, finishing with three interceptions, seven passes defensed and 53 tackles.

Picked No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Horn has a total of four interceptions, eight passes defensed and 59 tackles in 17 career games.

