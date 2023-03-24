Report: Panthers signing WR DJ Chark to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with wide receiver DJ Chark on a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Friday.

Chark, 26, caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (10 starts) in his first season with the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Chark missed six games last season with an ankle injury after sitting out the final 13 games of 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a broken ankle.

Advertisement

A second-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, Chark has 177 catches for 2,544 yards and 18 TDs in 54 games (40 starts) with the Jaguars and Lions.

Chark joins a revamped Carolina offense under new coach Frank Reich that includes fellow free-signees running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Panthers also acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade with the Chicago Bears. They are widely expected to select a quarterback.

--Field Level Media