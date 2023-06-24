Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Paolo Banchero commits to U.S. FIBA World Cup team

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 2, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) signs a fans cast prior to a game against the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center.
Apr 2, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) signs a fans cast prior to a game against the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero will compete for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer in the Philippines, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

The Orlando Magic forward was born in the U.S. but has an Italian passport and previously said he would play with Team Italy at the tournament, which begins Aug. 25 in Manila

Advertisement

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is the 11th American professional player to commit to the squad.

The 6-foot-10 Banchero, 20, averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 72 games (all starts) for Orlando in 2022-23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Team USA, coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, opens training camp on Aug. 3 in Las Vegas.

Players who have previously committed to the team are Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves.

Spain is the defending FIBA World Cup champion, with Argentina finishing second and France third at the 2019 competition in China. Team USA, a five-time winner of the event, lost to France in the quarterfinals.

--Field Level Media