Report: Patriots acquire T Vederian Lowe from Vikings

Field Level Media
Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits idle before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have acquired offensive tackle Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, theScore.com reported Sunday night.

The Patriots will send the Vikings a sixth-round draft pick in return.

It was the second offensive lineman the Patriots acquired on Sunday after they received Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Lowe, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Vikings last year out of Illinois, but he played on offense in just one game, the final contest of the season.

Wheatley, 26, spent last season on the Browns' practice squad. He is the son of former NFL running back and current Wayne State coach Tyrone Wheatley.

