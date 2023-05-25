The New England Patriots agreed to terms with tight end Anthony Firkser, ESPN reported Thursday

The 28-year-old free agent played his college football in the area at Harvard.

Firkser caught nine passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

He has 115 receptions for 1,207 yards and five TDs in 69 games (four starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and Falcons.

The Patriots have tight ends Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and Matt Sokol on the depth chart

