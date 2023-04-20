Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Patriots hosted QB Will Levis for pre-draft visit

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
University of Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis showed his passing form during a Pro Day workout at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 Jf Uk Pro Day Aj4t0687
University of Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis showed his passing form during a Pro Day workout at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 Jf Uk Pro Day Aj4t0687
Image: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New England Patriots raised eyebrows Wednesday, the final day that teams were allowed to host draft prospects for Top 30 visits, when quarterback Will Levis dropped by, NFL Network reported Thursday

Watch
Should the NBA get rid of the charge rule? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

After all, the Patriots have second-year starter Mac Jones atop the depth chart with Bailey Zappe and newly signed Trace McSorley also in the QB stable

Advertisement

And despite all the drama between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Jones last season, new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that everyone on offense has a "fresh start, a clean slate" heading into the 2023 season

Further, the Patriots pick 14th in next Thursday's first round, and Levis is expected to be long gone by then

Baked Bags Coned Edibles
BOGO 50% OFF
Baked Bags Coned Edibles

Mellow out with these grown-up treats
Baked Bags stuff 25mg of Delta-8 THC into each cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. So if you’re looking to mellow out, relax, and have a good time, these treats should do the trick nicely.

Advertisement

Pro Football Talk reported earlier this month that Belichick had been shopping Jones this offseason, with the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders listed as possible destinations.

Jones, 24, is 16-15 as the starter over two seasons with the Patriots. He has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 6,798 yards and 36 touchdowns against 24 interceptions

Advertisement

Levis, 23, completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in two seasons at Kentucky.

--Field Level Media