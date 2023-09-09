Report: Patriots moving up QB Bailey Zappe, releasing Matt Corral

The New England Patriots are signing quarterback Bailey Zappe from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and releasing QB Matt Corral, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Zappe will be the backup to Patriots starter Mac Jones for the season opener against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had said Friday morning that he was still deciding between the two quarterbacks. Corral did not practice Friday.

New England released Zappe, 24, on Aug. 29 and, after he cleared waivers, signed him to the practice squad a day later.

A fourth-round 2022 draft pick out of Western Kentucky, Zappe was 2-0 as a starter last season and played in four games. He completed 65 of 92 passes for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Corral, 24, was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve due to a left foot injury. After Carolina selected Bryce Young first in the 2023 draft and signed veteran Andy Dalton, Corral was waived on Aug. 30. The Patriots claimed him off waivers the next day.

—Field Level Media