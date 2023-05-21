New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu isn't expected to take the field when voluntary OTAs begin Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury

Onwenu, 25, played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Patriots in 2022 until he sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of New England's 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the season

He underwent offseason ankle surgery.

The Patriots selected Onwenu, a Michigan product, in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, he has missed only one game and has two fumble recoveries in 49 games (41 starts)

--Field Level Media