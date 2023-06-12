The New England Patriots waived former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson on Monday, ESPN reported

The former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets running back signed a two-year, $4 million deal in March.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2020.

He rushed for 85 yards in four games with the Jets last season after being acquired in a trade in October.

Robinson, 24, has gained 2,879 yards from scrimmage with 23 touchdowns in 39 career games (32 starts).

Rhamondre Stevenson is the RB1 for the Pats, who also have Pierre Strong Jr. and Ty Montgomery on the roster.

--Field Level Media