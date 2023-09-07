Report: Pats CB Jack Jones (hamstring) expected to miss time

The New England Patriots could be without cornerback Jack Jones for the season opener on Sunday against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a Thursday report by The Athletic, the second-year defensive back will miss "some time" because of a hamstring injury he sustained at practice one day earlier.

Jones was the only New England player who missed practice on Thursday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had downplayed the severity of the injury after practice Wednesday, telling reporters that Jones "should be available" against the Eagles.

Jones, 25, was the Patriots' anticipated starting corner opposite the team's first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez, whom the team took with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft — New England's highest-drafted cornerback of the Belichick era. Jones' absence would put more pressure on the secondary in Week 1 with the Patriots facing 1,000-yard receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

It's been an eventful week for Jones, who Tuesday agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping weapons charges levied against him in June. He was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones appeared in 13 games (two starts) last season and had 30 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

—Field Level Media