NFL

Report: Pats signing LB Ja'Whaun Bentley to 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley are in agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $18.75 million, NFL Network reported Thursday

The deal includes $9 million fully guaranteed, per the report.

Bentley, 26, started all 17 games for the Patriots in 2022, racking up a career-high 125 tackles

He has 383 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defensed in 65 career games (50 starts) in five seasons with the Pats, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

--Field Level Media