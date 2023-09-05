Report: Pelicans G/F Trey Murphy III injures meniscus

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee while working out Tuesday, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

The extent of the injury was not yet known, so it was uncertain whether Murphy would need to undergo surgery.

Murphy, 23, was a 2021 first-round draft pick and traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to New Orleans on draft night. He became a starter in his second NBA season, averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over 79 games (65 starts). He averaged 31 minutes per contest.

For his two-year career, Murphy has averages of 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across 141 games (66 starts).

Injuries derailed the Pelicans' 2022-23 season, with Zion Williamson playing just 29 games and Brandon Ingram limited to 45. Murphy was the Pels' fourth-leading scorer behind Williamson, Ingram and guard CJ McCollum.

