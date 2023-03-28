Report: Police investigate Bradley Beal after spat with fan

Florida police are probing a postgame incident between Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and a fan last week in Orlando, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating Beal for battery but no charges have been filed, according to police documents obtained by ESPN.

According to those records, a group of fans approached the Wizards' players near the tunnel as they left the court following the Magic's 122-112 win on March 21.

"You made me lose $1,300, you (expletive)," a man reportedly yelled at Beal, apparently accusing him of contributing to a gambling loss.

Responding to the heckling, Beal allegedly swatted another fan's hat off his head and "made contact" with the man's head, according to police.

Beal, 29, has been inactive for all three of the Wizards' games since that night due to knee soreness. He scored 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting against Orlando before fouling out.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 50 games (all starts) this season, the guard's 12th campaign with Washington.

--Field Level Media