Report: QB Bailey Zappe signed to Patriots practice squad

By
Field Level Media
Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Image: Andrew Nelles-USA Today Sports

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is returning to the New England Patriots, choosing to sign with the practice squad on Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

The move comes the day after Zappe's surprising cut from the team. Zappe cleared waivers and fielded offers from seven other teams, opting instead to rejoin the Patriots, per the report.

The Patriots are carrying just one QB on their active roster, starter Mac Jones. The team also cut rookie Malik Cunningham.

Zappe, who started two games last season, had a relatively ineffective 2023 preseason. He finished the team's final tune-up game against Tennessee, going 8-for-15 for 57 yards and suffering four sacks.

Zappe, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky by New England in the 2022 draft and appeared in four games last season, connecting on 65 of his 92 pass attempts for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

—Field Level Media